Funmbi Unique reveals mission into gospel music

Fast-rising gospel musician, Olufunmbi Araromi, popularly know as Funmbi Unique, has revealed that her passion for music is beyond the ordinary as it is a divine call to impact lives and to impact the world with purified gospel music.

Funmbi Unique, who started music at a tender age expressed that music has become her hobby and could do anything with music to the extent that she had once composed songs using the scientific laws in physics and chemistry.

The graduate of Physics from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, who has produced two albums entitled: House of Glory and Unique Feelings, noted that her family has been very supportive of her music career.

She also hinted that her source of inspiration has been God, adding “without God I am nothing and I remain grateful for the gifts he has deposited in me. At present, I am working on new works and I pray that God will see me through. I also want to use this opportunity to appreciate my fans for their love and support.”