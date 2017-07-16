Funmbi Unique reveals mission into gospel music

Entertainment
By Seyi Sokoya
0

Fast-rising gospel musician, Olufunmbi Araromi, popularly know as Funmbi Unique, has revealed that her passion for music is beyond the ordinary as it is a divine call to impact lives and to impact the world with purified gospel music.

Funmbi Unique, who started music at a tender age expressed that music has become her hobby and could do anything with music to the extent that she had once composed songs using the scientific laws in physics and chemistry.

The graduate of Physics from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, who has produced two albums entitled: House of Glory and Unique Feelings, noted that her family has been very supportive of her music  career.

ALSO READ

Toyin Abraham, ex-husband talk about positives of divorce

Wale Adenuga’s ‘Knockout’ dazzles cinema goers

Jordyn Woods opens up on bullying after Tristan/Kardashian…

She also hinted that her source of inspiration has been God, adding “without God I am nothing and I remain grateful for the gifts he has deposited in me. At present, I am working on new works and I pray that God will see me through. I also want to use this opportunity to appreciate my fans for their love and support.”

CLICK HERE TO START EARNING 200% PROFIT IN 96HRS FROM BITCOIN NOW,WE OFFER FREE TRAINING AND ALSO GIVE LOANS

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More