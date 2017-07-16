I never made love with Omotola in Alter Ego movie —Wale Ojo

Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo, has reacted angrily to a purported report that claimed that he had sex with actress, Omotola Jalade, in the new movie, Alter Ego, which was premiered recently. Ojo, who is one of the most-sought after actors in the movie industry, was said to have played a sexual scene in the movie, which involved Omotola.

The sexual scene, according to Omotola, was said to have been downplayed but some of her fans insisted that she went too far with the interpretation of her role in the movie that was premiered in Lagos last week.

Shortly after the movie was released, words started flying around about the sexual scenes played by Omotola, especially the one which involved Ojo. Reacting to the scene, Ojo, in an interview said the sexual scene that involved him and Omotola was not true, adding that the reports which claimed that he had sex with the 38-year-old actress was untrue.

The actor said rather than concluding that they had real sex, people should go out and see the movie, which according to him talks about violence against women in the society.

“The news doing the rounds that I had sex with Omotola in the movie is not true. It is absolutely false. The story is very untrue and disrespectful to the family of Omotola.

“A newspaper published the report that we had sex.I urge people to watch the movie. I think they should go out and see it. The movie talks about violence against women, which happens in our society everytime,” he said.

Alter Ego is about a successful law attorney, Ada Igwe (Omotola Jalade Ekeinde), who has focused a substantial part of her law practice on seeing all sex offenders in the city, especially child molesters, go to jail. Her penchant for punishment against sex offenders even goes beyond the confined of the courtroom. Whenever she cannot get the Judges to imprison an offender, she finds other ways to punish him. She is a passionate law enforcement agent but that is just one side of her. The other Ada happens to be an extremely sexually active person who neither time nor place can stop her urges when they come to her.