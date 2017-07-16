Toyin Abraham makes mega bucks with Alaka Reloaded, launches Teemoji, Ring Back Tune

Actress and producer, Toyin Abraham has revealed that her Alakada Reloaded movie has made 75million in box office and she is now set to launch her brand of blackberry stickers called Teemoji and a customised caller ring back tune.

Speaking on the success of the movie and the launch, the Edo State-born actress, who will be the first in Africa to launch her customised blackberry stickers, said she’s grateful for the success of her movie at the cinemas even as she revealed that her new blackberry stickers, Teemoji and caller back tune would be launched soon.

“I am indeed grateful for the success of Alakada Reloaded, 75million in cinema sales across the country, both in Yoruba and, non-Yoruba-speaking states. Its mind-blowing and I have the production, distribution and publicity team to thank for that, and of course, my loving fans. Alakada Reloaded will be premiering in the UK on Saturday, July 22 and 23. So, everyone in the United Kingdom should get ready and look forward to it”

“Now, I’m launching my blackberry stickers Teemoji and my caller ring back tune and I’m excited about it. It has actually been in the pipeline for a while now and it’s finally ready to come out. It’s for everyone and I’m hopeful and at the same time confident that my ever supportive fans will support this too”.

The blackberry stickers ‘teemoji’ are available for a one-off purchase through the blackberry application store. The caller ring back tune on the other hand can be gotten by sending a specific code using your mobile phone number. Subscribers can get three variant of the caller ring back tune; ‘Alakada’, ‘Iyawo wa’ and ‘Omo ta’.