Trafic features Tu Baba in Gozie

Entertainment
By Seyi Sokoya
0

Former band mate of Sauce Kid, Philip Chuks Okfor, otherwise known as Trafic, has released a new single entitled: Gozie.

Not relenting on his musical passion since he started as a rapper in 2002, the Delta State-born in his third official single entitled Gozie featured the iconic singer, Tubaba.

The Delta State-born has worked with a few Nigerian music producers, but bonds with ace producer, Spellz. He was also featured on popular DJ, Jimmy Jatt’s project.

ALSO READ

Toyin Abraham, ex-husband talk about positives of divorce

Wale Adenuga’s ‘Knockout’ dazzles cinema goers

Jordyn Woods opens up on bullying after Tristan/Kardashian…

The singer, who is currently signed to Bandwagon Entertainment owned by Mr Mike Agoh popularly known as Godson, along with Sauce Kid, dropped the club banger ‘Yebariba Samboribobo’ in 2008.

CLICK HERE TO START EARNING 200% PROFIT IN 96HRS FROM BITCOIN NOW,WE OFFER FREE TRAINING AND ALSO GIVE LOANS

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More