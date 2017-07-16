Trafic features Tu Baba in Gozie

Former band mate of Sauce Kid, Philip Chuks Okfor, otherwise known as Trafic, has released a new single entitled: Gozie.

Not relenting on his musical passion since he started as a rapper in 2002, the Delta State-born in his third official single entitled Gozie featured the iconic singer, Tubaba.

The Delta State-born has worked with a few Nigerian music producers, but bonds with ace producer, Spellz. He was also featured on popular DJ, Jimmy Jatt’s project.

The singer, who is currently signed to Bandwagon Entertainment owned by Mr Mike Agoh popularly known as Godson, along with Sauce Kid, dropped the club banger ‘Yebariba Samboribobo’ in 2008.