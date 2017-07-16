Ace drops video for Lati London, features Eniola Badmus

Glitterati Records artiste, Austine Chuks Austine, popularly known as Ace, has released the visuals for his latest single Lati London, featuring actress, Eniola Badmus.

Pulling off his signature dance step, Ace has taken his career to the next level with the video, which he described as the beginning of a new chapter in his career.

According to the singer, after working hard to find his creative spark, teamed up with award-winning director, Patric Ellis on the new video.

Shot in Lagos, the new video gives off a colorful and dramatic feel, which will excite lovers and viewers alike.

“This is just a teaser and I want my fans to get ready for more from me soon. I have been busy working and researching new materials. Let me not reveal much, I am bringing great music back,” he added.

Delta State-born and graduate of Applied and Advanced Psychology from the University of Jos, who has toured the United Kingdom and South Africa with notable artistes, had previously dropped a number of songs, including Domination and his hit song, Jeje.