More ways to style with Ankara

ONE sure way to stay always in vogue for the 21st century classy lady is to embrace that Ankara has come to stay, and most importantly, get creative.

Every year brings its own fashion, leaving 2017 no exception. As trends come and go, with Ankara refusing to budge on the fashion top chart, it is only expected that more ways to revolutionise the trend will keep coming up. Ankara has varied greatly with more creativity coming to the designs.

Interestingly, Ankara has evolved from the confines of aso ebi at weddings and church events, to the office, red carpet, music videos, and even as nail polish design. As a fabric, the Ankara is very versatile and many items can be made from it such as hats, earrings, blazers, and shoes, to name a few. To further enhance its versatility, Ankara can be beautifully paired with as many kinds of fabric as possible, including chiffon, silk, among others. Makeover offers some recent creative designs achieved with inspiration from Ankara:

Ankara as the new bodycon

Bodycon outfits because of their stretchy nature, combined with their thickness, are a go-to for many ladies with fashion on their minds. Trending lately has been the elastic Ankara, which can carry from dresses to skirts, off-shoulder outfits, and jumpsuits. The elastic Ankara gown looks absolutely amazing as it comes off in the bodycon appearance, which does well for a person’s shapely figure.

Mix and match

Mix and match works well for ladies who aren’t afraid to dabble into their creative sides. You can work with a variety of Ankara fabrics, bringing them together into one outfit; mix fabrics of other kinds with Ankara to achieve a versatile appearance; pair your Ankara outfit with something made entirely from another fabric, among other options. The trick is sensible creativity. For a dazzling touch of finish, add stones.

The office chic

Forget everything you assumed about Ankara reserved for Fridays at the office. With the variety of designs available, and the individual’s licence to get creative, it’s a no-holds-barred situation when it comes to the Ankara styles you can wear to the office, even on a Monday, unless there are clear rules about the fabric in your office code of conduct. With jackets, shirts, shirt dresses, shift dresses, A-line skirts, among others, you can hardly run out of options.

Ankara outfits can be used to spice up your closet and because of the unique, yet fabulous allure the fabric presents, whatever the outfit you come up with, you are sure turn heads.

P.S. As much as you want to experiment with Ankara, whether as fabric for clothes or for shoes, bags or even as nail polish inspiration, it is important not to go overboard. Moderation, in line with creativity, is key.