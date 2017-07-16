Engage in pragmatic, aggressive evangelism, clerics charged

Venerable Tokunbo Olusegun Adebiyi of Akoko Anglican Diocese has charged priests to engage in pragmatic, aggressive evangelism, which he described as the main mission of the church.

He stated this at the 2017 Trinity Ordination Service of Ilesa South West Diocese, last Sunday at St. Paul Anglican Church, Oke-Omiru, Ilesa, Osun State, and presided over by the Diocesan Bishop of Ilesa South-West Anglican Diocese, The Right Reverend Samuel Olukunle Egbebunmi.

In his sermon, Adebiyi, who spoke on the theme, The Wholistic Ministry, said the ministry of the church revolved around team work, which was all-embracing, and all-encompassing.

He said the wholistic ministry involved all members of the clergy and laity, advised the priests to join hands with the leadership of the church so as to achieve monumental spiritual achievements.

He challenged the Nigerian society and the church not to be judgmental when it came to leaders, within and outside the church. The newly ordained deacons were: Revd. Akinola Olatunji Olorunju; Revd. Asade Ezekiel Oluwadamilare; Revd. Farohunbi Michael Adebisi; Revd. Oriowo Isaac Adegoke; Revd. Sunny Olatunji Opeyokun, while the new priests were Revd. Adedapo Phillip Adeyinka Temitayo and Revd. Olugoke Oluwakayode Godwin.