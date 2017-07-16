Those calling for Saraki’s recall faceless, unscrupulous —Balogun

The Kwara State Central Senatorial District has reacted to the purported call for the recall of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, describing those involved as unpatriotic and enemies of progress.

Addressing a large number of party supporters at the party’s senatorial office in Ajase Ipo, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, the senatorial chairman, Alhaji Jimoh Balogun, said the wish of those involved was to destroy and relegate the position of Kwara in the scheme of things in the country.

He described such people, especially those who claimed to be Kwara southerners, as faceless and unscrupulous elements, who had no stake in affairs of the area.

The senatorial chairman’s speech read: “It has been brought to our notice that some individuals, who claimed to be Kwara Southerners, called for a recall of the Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

“We say emphatically that those involved are unpatriotic and are enemies of progress of Kwara State, as their only wish is to destroy and relegate the position of Kwara State in the committee of other states in Nigeria.

“I say without any apology that those involved are not representing the good people of Kwara State and that they are faceless and unscrupulous.

“It is unfortunate that some level of government do not appoint people that would truly represent the interest of their constituencies, thereby representing the interest of the majority of the people. They could be Abuja-based politicians, who have no base in his constituency, and therefore cannot be representing the interest of his community or his constituency.”

He added: “Kwarans are in complete support of the activities and achievement of the peoples’ leader and mentor in the Senate.”

He said Saraki had represented the senatorial district well, citing the example of the Senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District, Dr Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, whom he described as “a shining light in the hallowed chambers.”

Balogun also said: “Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is a true and great democrat and a true parliamentarian. He is a committed and devoted party man, who ensured that the APC in Kwara State has a clean sweep of all the electoral positions. He has zero tolerance for corruption.”

He called on the executive arm of government to desist from what he described as “all activities that could undermine the working relationship with thelegislature and work to bring good governance to the people of Nigeria.

“Bukola Saraki has a formidable political structure that has spanned over five decades in Kwara State and we remain committed to the ideals of democracy and good governance at all levels. Bukola Saraki is our role model,” he stated.