Porous border aiding herdsmen —Miyetti

The Assistant National Secretary General of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ibrahim Abdullahi, has blamed porous borders in the country for the incessant herdsmen crises in parts of the country.

He made the claim in Kaduna, on Saturday, over the alleged killing of four Fulanis by Adara and Gbagy youths in Tsoho Damishi community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said the porous Nigerian borders were responsible for the influx of all manners of Trans – Fulani humans into the country.

“They came with about 50 cows into the country and when they are going, they go with thousands of cows rustled from the indigenous Fulanis.

“Our border accepts anything. These people can enter with all manner of dangerous weapons, and when they commit any atrocity, people will descend on indigenous Fulanis, but the truth is that they are our common enemies,” he said.

He said one of the ways to arrest the situation is for the Federal government to revisit one of the ECOWAS agreement on cross border movement in West Africa.

“We have decided to take inventory of any foreigner that comes into our community, I believe that through that way, the suspicion between us in Southern Kaduna and other parts of Nigeria will be eliminated,” he said.