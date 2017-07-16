Supreme Court judgment will end trauma from APC ―Kogi PDP

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State on Sunday described the judgment of the Supreme Court over its leadership crisis as a signal to the end of the “trauma” that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had unleashed on the people of the state.

The chairman of Kogi west senatorial district of the party, Taiwo Kola-Ojo, said the PDP would consolidate on the victory to dislodge the Alhaji Yahaya Bello, led administration.

Congratulating the members of the party on the final judicial resolution of the protracted internal crisis, he said the party was ready to embark on political resolutions through the genuine reconciliation of aggrieved persons.

According to him, such move would enable the party play its proper role as a virile and credible opposition as well as position the party to take back it’s lost glory.

Kola-Ojo commended party faithfuls in Kogi West for their steadfastness and oneness throughout the period of dispute, noting that the people never at any point broke into camps during the crisis, but related and conducted several meetings as members of the PDP.

He recalled that it was the obvious cohesion in the party that necessitated the condemnation of some elected members who hinged their defection to the APC on ‘division’ within the party.

The chairman urged all members of the party to embrace best practices at all levels, to avoid a replay of the internal crisis in the future.

He described the judgement is a victory for democracy, and a validation of the expression that there is no victor and no vanquished.