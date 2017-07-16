Good governance, product of collective efforts —Aregbesola

OSUN State governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola on Friday identified good governance as a product of collective efforts, contending that there was need for all categories of people in the country to contribute meaningfully towards the growth and development of the society.

The governor stated this while, while flagging off of the “Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers” organised by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in collaboration with Irepodun South Local Council Development (LCDA) Erin-Osun for the inhabitants of the town and adjourning communities.

Represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Kolapo Alimi, Aregbesola tasked eminent Nigerians and private sectors, including Non-governmental organisations, (NGO) to rise to the occasion in rescuing the country out of her present socio-economic and political menace.

While appealing to the people to always think of what they could do engender developments to the country, he lauded NYSC for taking the healthcare service to the grassroots, stressing that the state government had taken the bull by the horn in ensuring that all the health centres and hospitals were equipped with necessary health facilities.

According to Aregbesola, “It is time for us as Nigerians to buckle up and see the need to support government at all levels in order to enhance the core principle of good governance. Individuals, who are economically blessed need to support the government by contributing significantly to the wellbeing of others and as well giving back to the society.

“With this, the future of our nation would be secured and guaranteed. A project like the one we flag off today will definitely go a long way in supporting the government policies towards the provision and promotion of free healthcare delivery. As such, it is pertinent for us as government to appreciate the gesture of the NYSC which we strongly believe will impact greatly in the lives of our people.”

In his remark, the Osun State Coordinator of NYSC‎, Mr Emmanuel Attah explained that the health initiative was the brain child of the former Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General J. B Platinum which the corps sees as a way of ameliorating health challenges in the state.