Debola Willia ms, Olorisupergal, others to speak at BrandMe Cla ss 2017

Foremost blogger and social media expert, Japheth Omojuwa; successful media entrepreneur, Debola Williams; the founder of Olorisupergal, Tosin Ajibade; the Chief Executive Officer, Dressmeoutlet, Olatorera Oniru;  International advisor to many world leaders and business executives, Dayo Israel and Google’s Brand Activation Lead in Sub-Saharan Africa, Lanre Aina have been lined-up as speakers of this year’s BrandMe Class 2017.

The event with the theme: “Building Bankable Brands”, will hold on July 28 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

The Brand Strategist , Octo Consult, Jumoke Awe said: “The BrandMe Class is designed to help create a bespoke personal brand that will empower participants to clarify and communicate their  unique intrinsic brand value, connect to exceptional opportunities and power up for outstanding personal/career success.

“We are committed to empowering individuals and corporate organisations with useful tools and exposure towards a more rewarding business practice in Nigeria.

“It is also an idea to help develop more practical programmes that will give business owners access to knowledge, skills on personal branding and business branding, which as been beneficial to people from all walks of life and at all stages of personal growth,” she added.

The brains behind the event also promised that the programme will give business owners sufficient motivation and inspiration to grow their business as well as build their personal brands.

