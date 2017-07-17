SONA Project: Entrepreneur harps on leadership qualities, societal values

IN her bid to impact on the younger generation, especially the girl child, an entrepreneur, Shola Adewumi, through her leadership initiative, has enlightened the pupils of the New Era Girls Senior Secondary School, Lagos State, on leadership qualities and societal values.

The programme tagged: SONA Project, held at the school premises, recently, made participants of the all-female school have an insight of the importance of leadership and how they can impact their society positively.

In her speech, Adewumi said: “Leadership is key to the progress of any society or group of people and this is said to be the biggest vacuum in our world today. This is why I am passionate in teaching the younger generation on what good leadership entails and how maturity as individuals aids the journey.”

According to her, the motive of the programme targeted to educate younger generation across Nigeria, was, indeed, achieved at the forum as participants were enthused with the knowledged shared at the seminar.

Aside training the participants, the convener also donated some materials, such as umbrelas, pen, among other.

She also assured that the ongoing SONA Project campaign would not relent on its oars in reaching out to schools across the country.

“The Sona Project since inception has actively engaged secondary schools through fun and educational meetings, with no sign of slowing down in sight as it would continue to focus on leadership training, especially for the younger generation in order to influence and inspire their generation.

“We believe that every encounter with the younger generation should make them inspired and motivated to consciously prepare to responsibly take the baton of leadership when passed to them. Also, to inform them of the hope placed on them and the support available in successfully achieving these responsibilities. We are, indeed, impressed that the platform has reached more than 8,000 students within the city of Lagos. We will spread the initiative to more states,” she added.

The forum, which was lively and interactive also opened the minds of the participants on the values of entrepreneurship.