On NHIS boss, Minister of Health

OUR recuperating but no-nonsense president, Muhammadu Buhari, will certainly not tolerate the impudence displayed by Professor Usman Yusuf, who has challenged the authority of the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, to suspend him from office.

Usman, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) boss, was recently slammed with a three-month suspension for alleged misdemeanour.

The professor of pediatrics needs to take cognisance of public service rules and the law of contract.

All public officers, especially those who live in free accommodation and ride expensive cars, must know that they are subject to the laws governing public office.

There are general orders and rules of procedure every appointee must abide by. It is trite in the law of contract that he who hires can fire or discipline.

It is preposterous for Yusuf to flaunt the name of President Buhari. He should understand that the Presidency must function even in Buhari’s absence. The seeming attempt to personalise his appointment is improper.

He should simply answer the query issued to him by the supervising ministry.