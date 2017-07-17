US , FG and stolen funds

THE united States government has left no one in doubt about its intention to seize the $144 million allegedly stolen from Nigeria.

According to a statement by the US Department of Justice, corrupt foreign officials and business executives should realise that if illicit funds are within the reach of the United States, it would seek to forfeit them and return them to the victims from which they were stolen.

It is very clear that there are sad times ahead for public office-holders who stash stolen funds abroad. They should realise that their days are numbered.

Besides, given the very positive statement by the united States government, the Presidency must act fast and make representations to it on the stolen funds. The money belongs to Nigeria and Nigerians and should be returned home.

Such funds will, when repatriated to Nigeria, go a long way in alleviating the suffering of Nigerians. Recovered money can in fact be used to partly fund the anti-corruption drive of the present administration.

However, recovered loot must be transparently utilised by the government. It must pass through the appropriation process.

  • Mohammed Abdulrahman

Abuja

