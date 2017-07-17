True federalism, restructuring, only panacea to Nigeria unending problems —Arogbofa

A member of the 2014 National Conference, Bashorun Seinde Arowogbofa, on Monday, reiterated that true federalism and restructuring of the country remained the only solutions to the current challenges militating against the smooth running of the country.

Arogbofa who stated this during a press conference heralding the launch of his 18th book titled “Nigeria: The Path we refused to take” maintained that the only way out of the quagmire the nation has found itself is to restructure in a way that would allow true federalism.

According to him, he has spoken to Nigerians through his writing but said “after about 30 years of talking to Nigerians, of sermonising, interacting and getting involved in public discourse, nothing is being done and this is because we have refused to listen and this why we are in this quagmire and problems confronting this country.

“This is why I am christening this third publication on this series of talking to Nigerians as Nigeria the path we refused to take.”

The General Secretary of Afenifere, however noted that the call for restructuring is being opposed by some section of the country, saying those who are against restructuring are the ones who want to perpetuate the continued hegemonic

He accused the Federal Government of sponsoring groups to oppose and rubbish the report of the 2014 National Conference which proffers solutions to most of the problems confronting the country.

He noted that the upsurge in the criticism of the 2014 National Conference report indicated the imprints of the Federal Government in trying to rubbish the conference by sponsoring some voices against the recommendations of the eminent leaders who came out with those decision and recommendations.

Arogbofa said states should be encouraged by the Federal Government to explore the mineral resources in their domain and pay royalty to the government at the centre, while they develop their states with the resources as it is done in advance democracy.

Also, he said the problem of insecurity in different parts of the country would have been brought under control if restructuring is allowed to pave way for state police.

“The suggestions, which are encapsulated in the 2014 National Conference report, which would have taken Nigeria out of the crisis it found itself was on the verge of being dumped because of the activities of groups akin to the defunct ABN.

“Nigerians should call the ABN to order. Many of them did not know what is in the report. The ABN should not be made to rubbish the over 600 resolutions taken without voting at the confab. The Federal Government is encouraging ABN to frustrate the confab report.

“Those condemning the 2014 National Conference report did not know what restructuring mean. The Federal Government should take hold of the report. It may not be the best, but what it contains is enough for the development of the country.”

The Afenifere scribe said Afenifere supported the re-election bid of former President Goodluck Jonathan because of his interest and courage to convene the conference despite the opposition from various quarters, including members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He however urged the Federal Government to dust the recommendations of the CONFAB and look towards the implementation of the areas that did not need constitutional amendment.

Arogbofa said the book which is due for public presentation on July 25 x-ray the way out of the country problems, providing solutions to the agitation for separation by different ethnic groups and the dwindling fortune of the education sector in the country.