Police arraign 2 Egungun followers for murder in Ibadan

The police on Monday arraigned two men, 23-year-old Sadiq Olalere and 38-year-old Wasiu Oni, before Magistrate Modinat Akanni of the Iyaganku Magistrate Court 4 in Ibadan on allegation killing a woman identified as Mrs Sakirat Olaegbe, during the ongoing Egungun festival in the Oyo state capital.

The duo were arraigned on a five-count charge of conspiracy, murder, unlawful possession of arms, possession of charms and going about in the public with axes and dangerous weapons.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Sunday Ojeleye informed the court that the accused with others now at large on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at‎ about 2.45pm at SW3/336 Popoyemoja Area, Idi-arere in Ibadan conspired to commit the crime.

The prosecutor alleged further that the accused ‎and others now at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned did unlawfully cause the death of Mrs Sakirat Olaegbe by using axe on her body and equally shooting her with a gun in the front of her shop.

He said the display of the dangerous weapons and charms by the accused also caused terror and fear among the public who were going about their lawful duties on the said date and location of the crime.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 324, 316 and 319, 517, 213(b) and 80 Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.

Magistrate Akani remanded the accused persons at Agodi prison and adjourned the case till August 28, 2017 for legal advice from the Director of public prosecution (DPP).