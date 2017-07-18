Cyber security: ITU lists top 10 African countries with huge potential

The second edition of the Global Cybersecurity Index 2017, released last week by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), an agency of the United Nations, measured the commitment of ITU Member States to cyber security and highlighted a number of illustrative practices from around the world.

The survey measures the commitment of countries to cyber security based on five pillars namely: legal, technical and organisational measures, capacity building and international cooperation.

The data collected shows that developing countries lack well-trained cyber security experts, as well as a thorough appreciation and the necessary education on cyber security issues for law enforcement, and continued challenges in the judiciary and legislative branches.

With cyber security taking centre stage globally, it is imperative that companies all over the world implement solutions to provide a safe space for internet users.

The increase in internet penetration in Africa brings opportunity but so does it bring threats.

A recent attack on the South African Department of Education website sent shockwaves across the country. The website was hacked and according to the department, the hackers posted pictures of decapitated corpses, some of whom were children. There are many other similar attacks throughout Africa.

According to the report, below are the top 10 African countries that are committed to ensuring that their cyberspace is secure and use measures to improve their security.

Mauritius at number one; this East African country scored high in the legal and the technical areas. Ranked at number six on the global report, it scored a total of 0.830 overall. Egypt, this country, situated in the northeast of Africa scored highly in the technical area. Egypt provides computer emergency response team (EG-CERT) support to several entities in the ICT sector. According to the report, Egypt is ranked 14 globally and second in the continent with an overall score of 0.772.

Rwanda ranked third in Africa, scores high in the organisational pillar and has a stand alone cyber security policy addressing both the public and private sector.

Also, an East African country, Rwanda scored 0.602 overall and ranked 36 globally. Kenya, another East African, is ranked fourth in the region. The country provides a good example of cooperation through its National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Centre. Kenya scored 0.574 overall and ranked 45 globally.

Nigeria, a West African country ranked fifth in the continent, scored an overall of 0.569 and ranked 46th globally. According to the report, Nigeria’s cybersecurity programmes and initiatives are in “maturing stage”, meaning the GCI score is between the 50th and 89th percentile.

Morocco, Uganda, South Africa, Algeria and Botswana follow in that order as they came sixth, seventh, eight, ninth and tenth, respectively.