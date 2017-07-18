NCS restates commitment to excellence, holds 13th Conference

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has said it intends to explore and recommend ways in which the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) innovations can address the local and global dimensions of sustainable development.

In a statement signed by Professor Adesola Aderounmu, the president of the association in Lagos last week, it said the NCS keeps advocating strongly for strategic focus on ICT to meet the nation’s present and future developmental needs.

The challenges, according to the statement, require innovative ICT oriented models, responses and culture and that NCS is taking leadership in organising the first ever national event dedicated to tech innovation for sustainable development in Nigeria.

To this end, the NCS said that it will be holding its 13th International Conference in Abuja between July 18 and 20, where all issues relating to theses ideologies and many more would discussed.

The theme of this year’s Conference, according to the association, is therefore entitled: “Information Technology Innovation for Sustainable Development.”

The statement stated that ICT industry players, academics, researchers and thought leaders have been invited to speak, engage and proffer solutions based on this theme and associated sub-themes.

“Strategic ICT interventions open up more opportunities and provide novel, smart options to resolve pressing challenges and foster the realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Without deliberate strategy, ICT actually hinders sustainability. NCS is of the belief that through innovative approaches, challenges can in fact be turned into opportunities,” the statement added.

It further added that attention wolud be paid to ICT innovation for economic development, governance, gender diversity, social inclusion, youth empowerment and environmental opportunities, adding that some activities would raise awareness on the role of ICT as a tool and a key catalyst for achieving the SDGs.

“Some of our resource persons, who develop and run outstanding initiatives that are changing society in fundamental ways include Seun Onigbinde, co-founder and Lead Partner, BudgIT, Dr. Ghaji Ismaila Bello, Director General, National Population Commission, Dr. Yerima Peter Tarfa, Director, Department of Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment, Maryam Lawan Gwadabe, Founder Blue Hub and CEO, Blue Sapphires, Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, Executive Chairman, Consultancy Support Services (CS2) Ltd, etc,” the statement added.

The Director General of NITDA, Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami is hosting, while the Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, is the chief host.