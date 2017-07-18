NLC, NUT, NULGE, MHWUN demand comprehensive LG autonomy-Want teachers’ salaries on first line charge

Led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), have harmonized positions and resolved their differences over the agitation for local government autonomy.

Rising from a crucial meeting summoned by the President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, the unions jointly called for “a total and comprehensive,” local government autonomy and immediate amendment of Clauses 7, 8, 162 and any other clause in the 1999 Constitution that compromise the autonomy of local government.

The President of the Congress met with the national leadership of NULGE, NUT and MHWUN at the Labour House, Abuja and jointly issued a communique, signed in support of their position.

Specifically, the meeting was convened by the national leadership of the Congress to address some concerns raised by NUT and MHWUN with respect to the ongoing agitation by NULGE for Local Government Autonomy in Nigeria.

After exhaustive deliberations and proper understanding of the issues, the three unions agreed to support local government autonomy in Nigeria.

The communique signed after the meeting described primary school education as a stepping stone and the foundation of all forms of education; and therefore deserves a national policy.

It further declared that the funding of primary education should be the responsibility of the federal, state and local governments.

The communique was signed by Comrade Wabba, the President of NULGE, Comrade IbrahIm khaleel, the President of NUT, Comrade Michael Alogba Olukoya and the President OF MHWUN, Comrade Biobelemoye Joy JOSIAH.

It reads: “In order to ensure, guarantee and effect regular and timely payment of teachers’ salaries, entitlements and benefits, teachers’ salaries shall be a first line charge on the federation account.”

In the alternative, it stated that the constitution should strengthen the Supreme Court judgement in the Attorney-General of the Federation versus Attorneys-General of the 36 states, NWLR May 6, 2002, Part 764.

It said the constitution should remove, in the process every ambiguity, lacuna or impediment, ceding responsibility for payment of teachers’ salaries to states wherein it is stated inter alia: “In so far as primary education is concerned, a local government council only participates with the State Government. The function obviously remains with the State Government.”

The unions said the existing agencies such as UBEC, SUBEBs, LGEAs should be strengthened and empowered to play their roles and discharge their functions;

They said “That the autonomy of local government councils shall be total, comprehensive with all the rights, structures, duties, functions, privileges and obligations clearly spelt out as is the case with the federal and state governments;

“ That Clauses 7, 8, 162 and any other clause in the 1999 Constitution that compromise the autonomy of local government should be deleted to give free and unfettered meaning to “autonomy” and make local governments function as third-tier governments;

“Local governments shall be directly funded and tenure of their executive and legislature stated.

“That there should be unfettered establishment/functionality of the Primary Health Care Boards/Authorities: including salaries, training, programme funding (i.e. immunisation etc.).”.