Aisha Buhari, NDE train 357 women on income generating activities

No fewer than 357 Women are receiving training in income generating activities in Kano State. The training exercise is a collaboration between the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the Future Assured Initiative (FAI), a pet project of the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the formal flag off of the training, the Director General of the NDE, Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan, said the training of women in income generating activities is central to their empowerment.

The director general, who was represented by the Kano State Coordinator, Alh.Iliyasu Ahmed, said the training was very crucial to the women because they constitute a larger part of the population affected by poverty.

The women are receiving training in Interior Decoration/Event Management, Spices Production, Beads Stringing and Wire Works, Cosmetics Production, Shoe and Bag Making.

The training is to be replicated in four other states namely Sokoto, Kebbi, Anambra and Lagos with 200 women each as beneficiaries.

In a similar development, the NDE has also concluded plans to commence Basic Business Training (BBT) under the Small Scale Enterprises (SSE) Programme for operators of Micro and Small Scale enterprises. A total of 360 artisans and petty traders have been identified in twelve states of the Federation, which include Kaduna, Kebbi, Yobe, Bauchi,Plateau, Nasarawa, Imo, Anambra, Ogun, Lagos, Cross River and Edo.

The artisans and traders are to participate in basic entrepreneurial skills training to enable them manage their businesses more effectively.

According to the Deputy Director, Information of the NDE, the BBT is with the belief that micro-businesses are recognised as instruments to achieve development; the growth of which will curb rural-urban migration, reduce poverty and unemployment.