INEC and voter education

Letters
By
0

Voters exercising their civic rights during the Local Government election in Ogun State. Photo:Olayinka Olukoya

THAT  the Independennt National Electoral Commmission (INEC) is indispensable to Nigeria’s democracy is not in doubt. Democracy thrives through free and fair elections, a core mandate of the electoral commmission.

However, the point cannot be disputed that voter education goes a long way to entrench democracy in any modern state. In this regard, INEC needs to ensure that voter education takes place all the time, even when there are no elections.

ALSO READ

Gold as misfortune of our land

Quality or quantity in Nigerian universities?

Re: Buhari’s final impression cabinet

Since 1999, INEC has only  addressed voter education during elections. This is not good enough. For instance, the number of votes lost to wrong use of the ballot box and thumbprinting is signifant.

INEC needs to invest heavily in lectures, movies, among others, that propagate voter education. This will help in consolidating democracy in the country.

  • Thomas Ayobami

Lagos

How premature Ejaculation and small penis almost ruined my bedroom respect, until I found this secret from my abuja doctor...don't be a victim.. Click for more..

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More