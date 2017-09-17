Ogun partners German Govt on youth involvement in small scale businesses

Olayinka Olukoya – Abeokuta

The Ogun State government said it’s partnering the German Cooperation Company on the involvement of Nigerian youths in small and medium enterprises in the area of agriculture training so as to boost the nation’s economy.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to Governor Ibikunle Amosun on Trade and Investment, Mrs Hafsat Abiola-Costello, at an empowerment programme, held at Peter Akinola Foundation Vocational Centre, Abeokuta, over the weekend.

Abiola-Costello appreciated the Deutsche Gesellschaft International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) for partnering with Ogun State Government in eradicating poverty among the youths and women.

She explained that aims of the partnership was to improve the vocational skills and knowledge of young Nigerians and to increase their employment prospects.

The governor’s aide added that the project was also aimed at increasing training at the level of micro and small enterprises and to also improve the capacity of training providers and public and private dialogue on vocational education in Ogun State.

Mr Horst Bauernfeind, Programme Manager, said the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit GIZ is a Federal enterprise with worldwide operations.

He stated that the organisation aimed at supporting German Government in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development.

“GIZ also engaged in International education activities around the globe and through its work, it had assisted people and societies in shaping their own future and improving living conditions,” Bauernfeind said.

The Team Leader, Mr Rodrigo Sepulveda said the team’s objectives was to contribute to economic growth and employment creation through improving the employable of young Nigerians.

He said, “Our team is focusing particularly on the young and women our estimated 24 per cent of rhe population of employable age are unemployed, 36 per cent of whom are young people and while women account for 52 per cent of the total unemployed through laziness and full house wife.”

While responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Secretary, Association of Mason and Bricklayers, Ogun State, Mr Salami Ayinde, appreciated GIZ for the capacity building training and donation of two brick machines to the association.

He said the training conducted under the auspices of GIZ/TVET Programme had gone a long way to facilitate building using the CSEB technology.

“The capacity training equally widens the horizons of our members and open new doors of opportunities to them.”

“I promise that the association will abide by all terms and condition contained on the memorandum of understanding MOU.