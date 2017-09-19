ILO to launch reports on modern slavery, child labour today •To host high-level conference on youth employment

Two reports providing the latest global and regional estimates of the number of victims of modern slavery and child labour are to be released today, 19 September.

The first report, Global estimates of modern slavery: Forced labour and forced marriage, provides the most recent and wide-ranging assessment currently available on the extent of forced labour and forced marriage. The report provides critical data broken down by gender, age and region.

The report was prepared by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Walk Free Foundation, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The second report, Global estimates of child labour: Results and trends, 2012-2016, was produced by the ILO and provides the most recent data on the extent of child labour.

The new global estimates will be launched at a high-level event at UN Delegates Dining Room South in New York.

Meanwhile, the first Youth and Employment in North Africa (YENA) Conference, organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO), will be held from 26-27 September 2017 at ILO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The YENA conference will bring together senior government, employer and worker representatives from seven African countries: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Sudan and Tunisia, as well as development partners to agree on a new “Roadmap for Youth Employment in North Africa” for the next five years.

Convened under the theme “Scale up actions for youth employment”, the two-day conference will address the most pressing issues related to youth and decent work in North Africa. The interactive platform will provide an opportunity to share the latest initiatives, results, and priorities ahead for each country.