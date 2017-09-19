Why we gave 7-day ultimatum on indefinite strike —President, Medical Workers

The President, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) and Chairman Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Comrade Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, has justified the decision of health workers and other professionals in the health sector to declare an indefinite strike.

Already, the five unions under JOHESU have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, informing the government of their decision to commence an indefinite strike by 12 midnight of Wednesday, 20 September (tomorrow) if their demands are not met.

“We are therefore left with no option than to give a final seven days ultimatum with effect from Thursday, 14th September, 2017, and if by the midnight of Wednesday, 20th September, 2017 our demands are not met, all our members nationwide are called upon to embark on an indefinite strike,” Comrade Josiah had said while declaring the strike.

He added, “Effective from today, Thursday, September 14, 2017, the members are put on notice in preparation for a total shut down if government fails to address the agreements which were negotiated in 2012.”

The unions under JOHESU include: Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAM), Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutes (NASU).

Comrade Josiah said in a chat that the crux of the matter is the failure of the government to meet their demands over which JOHESU leadership has been negotiating since 2012.

Specifically, he expressed serious concern over the usual neglect of health workers and other professionals in the health sector by the government, while it hurriedly addresses all issues that concern the medical doctors whenever they come up with their own demands.

The JOHESU chairman explained that on May 10, 2012, agreements were reached on issues that affected their members while other issues they could not agree on were referred to the National Industrial Court. He however regretted that when the court ruled in favour of JOHESU, their members did not benefit from it, but the medical doctors became the beneficiaries at the detriment of their members.

Comrade Josiah said, “We were in court till August 2013 when judgement was given in favour of JOHESU on skipping of CONHESS 10. As we speak, the Federal Government has not paid the skipping arrears to our members whereas the Resident Doctors who were neither a party to the case nor are on CONMESS insisted they should skip on CONHESS and arrears paid to them while the original beneficiaries are not paid.”