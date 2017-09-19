Breaking: Airport workers protest airport concession plan
Shola Adekola – Lagos
Workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have paralysed activities at the Murtala Muhammed Airport as they protest against the proposed concession of the four international airports starting with Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.
Presently, the aviation unions led by their leaders are matching through the Lagos airport to show their disagreement towards the concession plan.
The workers led by the National a Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association in Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Pensioners (NUP) vowed to resist the planned concession of the airports with the last blood flowing in their vein.
Some of the placards they carried read: ‘Nigeria’s airport concession Rest in peace’, ‘Pastor Adeboye of RCCG, call your Pastor Osinbajo to order’.
Details coming soon…
