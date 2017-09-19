FCT minister appoints mandates secretariats, political appointees

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has announced the appointment of the following Mandate Secretaries and Political appointees into relevant positions in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The appointments, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Cosmas Uzodinma, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja, on Tuesday, were in keeping with his commitment to reposition the FCTA into a more robust and service-oriented administrative structure and enhancing its operational capability.

The statement further announced Adamu Abubakar Bappah to be in charge of Area Council Services; Honorable Nzekwe Stanley Ifeanyichukwu, Agriculture and Rural Development; Senator Isa Maina, Education; Barrister Amanda Pam, Health and Human Services; Barrister Muhammad B. Umar, Legal Services; as well as Oladimeji Ali Hassan who will in charge of Social Development and Kayode Opeifa, Transportation.

According to the statement, the Coordinators of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council and Satellite Town Development Department are Umar Shuaibu and Isiyaku Tanko Yamawo respectively, while the Managing Director (MD), Abuja Broadcasting Services is Ibrahim Damisa.

“Similarly, the list of the various Political Aides include Mohammad Bashir Mai-Bornu, Chief of Staff; Dr. Bala Mohammed Liman, Senior Special Assistant, Finance and Economic Matters; Olafusi Emmanuel Tosin Esq, Senior Special Assistant, Legal and Multi-lateral Cooperation and Abubakar Muh’d Abdullahi, Senior Special Assistant, ICT.

“In the same vein, the following Advisers on Community Relations have been appointed, they are Chika Alexander Nwatu, Abu Zarr Sulaiman Ribadu and Isa Dara Bwari.

“The minister has stressed that the appointments are as provided by the relevant sections of the Federal Capital Territory (Establishment of Functionaries and Departments) and Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (Dissolution) Order No. 1, 2004 as modified.

“They are also premised on the desire and commitment of the Administration to ensure quality service delivery, particularly social services to the teeming residents of the Federal Capital Territory”, the statement added.

It said the appointments take immediate effect, while arrangement for their swearing-in would be announced in due course.