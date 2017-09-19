CAN honours Awolowo Dosumu as Asiwaju Obirin Onigbagbo of Ogun State

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State, on Tuesday, honoured former Ambassador to the Netherlands, Dr (Mrs) Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, as Asiwaju Obirin Onigbagbo of Ogun State.

This was disclosed by the new state chairman of the Christian body, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, shortly after the inauguration of new state officers of CAN, held at the Chapel of Victory, Sagamu.

Akin-Akinsanya announced that her investiture would take place next February as part of activities to mark her 70th birthday.

Tribune Online recalled that Mama HID Awolowo until her home call two years ago was the Asiwaju Obirin Onigbagbo of Remoland.

In his sermon at the ceremony, the Bishop of African Church, Diocese of Ijebu, The Right Reverend Joseph Akinsanya, urged the new executives to be good leaders.

The cleric said that their appointment was call to service God and humanity thereby admonishing them to do things that would promote the Christian faith.

The state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, represented by her deputy, Mrs Yetunde Onanuga, advised the new exco to re-dedicate themselves to the service of God.

He said that positive ideals and values should be promoted to further strengthen the nation’s democracy, saying that the prevailing situation in the country required prayers from all religious bodies.

Amosun also said that the Association should work towards the promotion of peace and unity in the country.

He expressed disappointment that societal vices such as stealing, hatred, corruption, dishonesty and others had found their ways in sacred places such as the church and the mosque.

Amosun said, “We must resist violence in all its ramification and pursue peace with one another. We need to work in love and understanding. We look forward to the continued reign of peace.

“Undoubtedly, the prevailing situation in our country requires all of us and those in government to continue to pray for the economic sustenance of our country.

“It is disheartening that societal vices such as corruption, stealing, dishonesty, murder and other social vices which are common in the society are now found in places that were deemed sacred. These social vices will not only cause abject poverty, hatred, unemployment, insecurity but also endangers growth of our society, democracy and the foreign investments in our land. The church must as a matter of urgency lend its voice to find lasting solution to these challenges.”

Meanwhile, Christians in the South Western Nigeria had equally thrown their weight behind the call for restructuring of Nigeria.

The chairman of Southwest CAN, Archbishop (Professor) Magnus Atilade, said the change the country desired is restructuring.

“The word change has been misused, we all want change but the change we want is restructuring. That is what is on the lips of every good Nigerian. I am saying this as the representative of Christians in the Yourbaland.

“We are also not pleased with one sect of religious groups being the leadership of all the forces of coercion in the country. We are not against anybody but having all forces in the hands of a religious group is not acceptable. Christians should no longer hold a second place.”

Atilade encouraged the new officers them to represent the Christian faith well and lift Christianity to enviable heights.

The inaugurated officers were Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsany as chairman, Rt Rev S.G Kuponu as vice chairman, Rev Stephen Adeyemi as secretary to be assisted by Rev Leke Sopein Rev Segun Awolude, Rev Moses Olayefa, Rev Fr Clement Ashade and Elder Binfat were inaugurated as financial secretary, Auditor, Treasurer and Legal Adviser respectively among others.