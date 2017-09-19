Odu’a ventures into real estate, commissions N500m residential estate

THE management of Odu’a Investments Limited, on Tuesday, commissioned a N500 million residential estate in Ibadan.

“Ace Estate” sited on a 4,400 square metre land in Jericho Government Reserved Area (GRA) of Ibadan, comprises seven detached duplexes and a recreation centre.

Speaking at the commissioning, Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors, Chief Kola Daisi, described the project as “an architectural masterpiece quintessentially designed and tastefully finished as a manifestation of aesthetics, quality and luxury rolled into one.”

He also praised Odu’a Investments for upholding the common heritage of the Yoruba nation and ensuring it is central to the economic development and competitiveness of Western Nigeria.

While saluting Odu’a Investment’s ventures in the Nigerian real estate sector, he urged the company to diversify to agro-allied and manufacturing to ensure all-round improvement of the economy of Western Nigeria.

Group Managing Director (GMD) of Odu’a Investment, Mr Adewale Raji, said the project costing about N500 million signalled the company’s venture into property development based on consumer demands and insights.

“The contemporary design, quality of finishing and timely delivery are a new benchmark in real estate development in Ibadan. Ace Estate was conceived and delivered as a flagship to announce Odu’a’s re-entry into property development based on consumer demand and insights. The commendations that it has garnered from far and near are indeed inspiring. It reinforces that our heritage and legacy are not a drawback to competitiveness and trendiness. It symbolizes our core values of ‘creativity, passion and excellence.”

“It is the beginning of brand building with all the attributes that excite the consumer to splash the cash. We are trying to redefine who we are. We want to be associated with quality, exquisite finishing and satisfying lifestyle. The economics behind this thought and the courageous execution is to add quality investment into the real estate portfolio that was bequeathed to us by our forebears,” Raji said.

Chairman, Board of Directors of the company, Chief Segun Ojo, hailed the vision of the Board and Management to reposition Odu’a through rebranding and raising investments in core business areas that will transform the economy of Western Nigeria.

He said resuscitating some of the company’s derelict properties was a major step in achieving set goals.