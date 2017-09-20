Nigeria raises power supply quality to WAPP standard

Nigeria said it has raised power supply quality to the standard required by the West African Power Pool (WAPP).

The Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Usman Gur Mohammed, said the Federal Government has worked tirelessly to achieve the feat.

According to him, “before now, the power that comes from Nigeria was allowed to mix with power that comes to the pool from other countries such as Ghana and Benin Republic because the frequency doesn’t meet the standard required.

“Currently, the pool has agreed to synchronise Nigeria’s supply with supplies from other member-countries that belong to the pool because the frequency of power supply from Nigeria is at the same level as supplies from other countries.”

It was learnt further that supply of power to the pool earns substantial foreign exchange (forex) for the country. With the improvement in the quality (frequency) of supply from Nigeria, which makes a good buy by any country in the pool, the forex inflow from that income stream will also improve significantly.

“I came in February and from that time to date, we have worked very hard. As at May 22, we have achieved frequency control that has not been achieved in the last 20 years. Our frequency is at the same level as the frequency you get in Ghana and other West African countries and that is why the WAPP has asked TCN to nominate some engineers to work with WAPP engineers to synchronise the supply of Nigeria and other West African countries.

“This has never happened, all the supplies that leave Nigeria to Benin Republic and Togo were not allowed to mix with supplies from Ghana and other West African countries. But because of the efforts we have put in place in the last few months, we have been able to stabilise the frequency such that WAPP has agreed that we should synchronise our supply and the demand for Nigeria’s power has increased in other West African countries.

“The stability of Nigeria’s power has improved to the extent that the second Ikeja Secretariat transmission line study was launched on September 12. This is to underscore the kind of demand for Nigerian power that is taking place.

“The governments of Togo and Benin have requested Nigeria to build a medium backbone that will move power from Kainji to Baragu, to Northern Togo and Northern Ghana, which will meet with another transmission line being built by the Government of Ghana to Northern Ghana and to Burkina Faso.

“This is to tell you the kind of work that we have done. We have changed the way we have been doing business. We have empowered the regional offices. Most of our projects are being implemented at the regional offices now,” he said.