The Biafran problem
THERE is something I have always been pondering on: do the Biafran agitators really want to go? Do they really want separate existence?
There are two ways of achieving separate existence: diplomacy and war. I am not totally opposed to a part of the country seceding: if the people want to leave, they should be listened to. Just take look at Spain and Catalonia. But I will never go for war.
I think the Ndigbo have to take a cue from the developed nations, for example, Britain. An election was conducted to know if the people wanted to leave the European Union.
Even though it was extremely tight, 51 to 49, Brexit showed what the majority really want; the numbers don’t lie. I remember that immediately after Brexit, there were shouts of Biafrexit in some quarters.
The Ndigbo need to conduct a transparent, free, fair and credible referendum. I’m not talking of social media jingoism. Not everybody is on social media. A credible referendum will show what the majority really wants.
The Biafra groups need to learn some diplomacy. The majority of the people shouting war songs and calling for blood didn’t witness the Civil War. I didn’t either, but I have heard and read stories. I have heard the facts and seen the facts. I have heard of the horrors and seen the horrors in writings, pictures and videos.
Adeyemi Ahmed,
Ilorin, Kwara State
CLICK HERE NOW!!! - To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get A Rock Hard Erection Now,& Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
PERFECT SOLUTION TO NORMALIZE YOUR BLOOD PRESSURE WITHOUT ANY SIDE EFFECTS.
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOL, IBADAN THE CURRENT WAEC NATIONAL AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCES HER 2019/2020 ENTRANCE EXAMINATION TO JSS 1 DATE: SATURDAY, 6TH APRIL 2019. SCHOLARSHIP For Outstanding Candidates FOR MORE INFORMATION CLICK HERE:.
CLICK HERE TO START EARNING 200% PROFIT IN 96HRS FROM BITCOIN NOW,WE OFFER FREE TRAINING AND ALSO GIVE LOANS