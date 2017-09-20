The Biafran problem

THERE is something I have always been pondering on: do the Biafran agitators really want to go? Do they really want separate existence?

There are two ways of achieving separate existence: diplomacy and war. I am not totally opposed to a part of the country seceding: if the people want to leave, they should be listened to. Just take look at Spain and Catalonia. But I will never go for war.

I think the Ndigbo have to take a cue from the developed nations, for example, Britain. An election was conducted to know if the people wanted to leave the European Union.

Even though it was extremely tight, 51 to 49, Brexit showed what the majority really want; the numbers don’t lie. I remember that immediately after Brexit, there were shouts of Biafrexit in some quarters.

The Ndigbo need to conduct a transparent, free, fair and credible referendum. I’m not talking of social media jingoism. Not everybody is on social media. A credible referendum will show what the majority really wants.

The Biafra groups need to learn some diplomacy. The majority of the people shouting war songs and calling for blood didn’t witness the Civil War. I didn’t either, but I have heard and read stories. I have heard the facts and seen the facts. I have heard of the horrors and seen the horrors in writings, pictures and videos.

Adeyemi Ahmed,

Ilorin, Kwara State