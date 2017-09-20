World Tourism Day: Celebration begins early for Jumia Travel Nigeria, partners DTN

As part of the activities lined up to mark this year’s World Tourism Day, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency has partnered with Destination Tourism Night (DTN), a brainchild of Travelogue Communications.

According to the organiser of the event, Ayo Omotosho, DTN is a night of attraction, blend with ‘tourismtainment’ and exposition. Our focus is to use this edition to commemorate the World Tourism Day in Lagos on Friday, September 22, ahead of the scheduled date on September 27, 2017.

“This creative platform is to savour the offerings of different tourism destinations around the world particularly in Nigeria. It is designed to showcase destination, music, fashion, values, heritage, tourism products to the global village. The emphasis is to focus on hidden potentials of every tourist destination in Nigeria and other inviting tourism destinations around the world,” he added.

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director of Jumia Travel Nigeria, Omolara Adagunodo, stated: “as a major player in the Nigerian travel and tourism industry, we’re always excited to associate ourselves with events and platforms that promote travel and tourism products. According to the UNWTO, 2017 has been pegged as the year for promoting sustainable tourism, and we can’t be happier to be on board this initiative which is collecting all relevant stakeholders towards the promotion of the industry.”

Destination Tourism Night (DTN) is an annual expository event where all tourism stakeholders, tourism icons, embassies, government agencies, CEO’s, accredited associations, investors etc. meet with the purpose of maximizing destination marketing and generating revenue especially now that government is looking at various alternatives to oil as major revenue string.