FG to support state governments on capacity building for workers

THE Federal government has said it will continue to partner state governments in order to build capacity of the public service for effective service delivery to Nigerians. Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has accordingly assured Niger State Government of her office’s determination to support the state on capacity building for its workers.

Mrs. Oyo-Ita gave the assurance in Abuja when the Executive Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, paid her a courtesy call.

She said that there was the need for greater synergy and partnership between and among various services, government and private institutions to leverage on developments, innovation and capacity building of the entire public and civil service.

She added that this would not only move the public service forward for effective service delivery, but also accelerate development of the economy for the betterment of the lives of the citizenry.

The Head of Service said that President Muhammadu Buhari had signed the 2017 – 2019 Strategic Plan of the Federal Public Service which she said, required the Public and Federal Civil Service to step up efforts to become more efficient, productive, result oriented, financially accountable and corruption resistant.

Mrs Oyo-Ita said further that, “The OHCSF 2017-2019 Strategic Plan aims to create an efficient, productive, incorruptible and citizen-centered (EPIC) civil service, and thereby, immensely improve the performance of the service.

She added that it was an opportunity for the Niger State Civil Service to key into the Strategic Plan in order to improve the capacity of its workforce for better service delivery.

Executive Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, said that the purpose of his visit was to explore areas where his State Civil Service could partner with the Federal Civil Service particularly on areas of welfare services, as well as training and capacity building of workers for effective service delivery.