Edo govt proscribes Road Transport Employers Association

The Edo State Government has announced the immediate proscription of the state’s chapter of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN). The association has been ordered to close their offices across the state, in a statement by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Taiwo Akerele.

The ban, according to the statement became necessary to ensure the protection of lives and property and prevent the possible breakdown of law and order in the state.

The government assured all law abiding citizens that security agencies will be available to maintain peace and orderliness, and urged the public to desist from relating or transacting any business with the group until further information is provided by the state government.

The Edo State government is committed to sanitising the road transport sector and will not tolerate actions that could undermine the smooth implementation of the transport master plan.

The state government is resolute about enthroning law and order across the state and urges all law abiding citizens to go about their businesses without any fear of molestation.