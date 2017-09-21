Loyola Alumni donate N15million classroom block to alma mater

Old students of Loyola College, Ibadan, 1988 set, on Wednesday, handed over a block of six classrooms renovated at an estimated sum of N15 million, to incumbent management of the junior school.

Mr Tayo Adediran, who led the cause, said the set was driven by the passion to give back to her society and ensure that students receive qualitative education as promoted by Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

First indigenous principal of the school, Venerable G. B. Daramola, who did the ceremonial cutting of the tape, lauded the contribution as one that would greatly engender a conducive learning environment.

He charged current students of the school to maximize the facility to improve their learning and to turnout great in the society.

State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela, who was represented by Zonal Inspector of Education, Mr Lukman Kareem, exemplified the state government’s stance on public/private partnership in education.

He enjoined the students to carefully use the facilities provided and see the gesture as a challenge to them to reciprocate same later in their lives.

Commenting, Principal Junior School, Dr Victoria Iyanda recalled that the building had gone dilapidated with the doors and windows damaged by termites, battered floors, cut off railings and pillars, with no toilet for the principal.

She therefore praised the donors for providing the environment for a more efficient teaching and learning.