‘Papa Ajasco Reloaded’ premiere receives ovation

The eagerly-awaited fresh season of Papa Ajasco Reloaded TV Comedy has finally been premiered, to thunderous applause,on Wednesday 13th September 2017, at Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja City Mall, during a colourful event which was well attended by selected audience members from different parts of the country, prominententertainers, distinguished advertisers and several media houses.

The award-winning sitcom’s newseason, titled ‘Mr & Mrs Talented’, stars Papa Ajasco, Mama Ajasco, Pa James, Boy Alinco, Miss Pepeiye, Bobo Ajasco and a long list of hilarious guest stars; including Frank Donga, Eniola Badmus, Akpan & Oduma, Moyo Lawal, Ijebu, Ese Eriata (Big Brother Naija 2017), Dayo Davies, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Yinka Ademo (Nnenna), Jide Awobona, Christy Imanlihen, Ola John Adeogun, Emeka Okoye, Hadiza Abubakar, Raphael Niyi, Veronica Effiong, Eric Obinna, Slimmy Tee, Omonla,Mama Kwube, Shedams Fitness,Chief Olododo and others.

Wale Adenuga Jnr., the Managing Director of WAP, had this to say: “We are pleased with the overwhelming positive response we have received today. We’ve also received equally good response on social media since we released the trailer. We had a lot of fun shooting this season of Papa Ajasco Reloaded and we are delighted that families nationwide can finally get to enjoy it on their TV screens.We equally look forward to our ground-breaking live TV show Papa Ajasco Reloaded PLUS; where viewers across the country get to interact with our presenters, discuss their favourite moments of the episode and win fabulous prizes by answering simple questions.”

