Kingsley dies of electric shock in Bayelsa

A teenager, identified as Kingsley, has lost his life through electrocution, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

It was learnt that Kingsley is an 11years old student in Junior Secondary School 1, in an unnamed school in Yenagoa.

He was said to have come in contacts with fallen electric wires at Biogbolo community in the Yenagoa metropolis.

The powerline cables were said to have been severed from a pole in the area after a downpour last week.

According to the residents of the area, no heed was paid even though they had informed or registered their complaints to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company.

A source, identified simply as Jessica, a resident of the community, claimed that Kingsley died immediately after coming into contacts with the collapsed cables.

She said the boy (Kingsley) was allegedly tricked by his friends to pick up the cable from the ground.

Jessica said, ‘’The victim is a JSS 3 pupil. He was electrocuted in company with his friends.

‘’The boy was tricked by his peers to pick up the lying powerline cable that fell down from a pole in the area.’’

It was learnt that some sympathisers reported the matter to the Ekeki Police Division.

?When contacted on the development, spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, a deputy superintendent of police, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

He, however, described the incident as ‘’pathetic and unfortunate.”

You May Also Like:

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/no-rift-jonathan-gov-dickson-%e2%80%95pdp/

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/i-regard-husband-dead-cos-failed-responsibilities/

‘I regard my husband as dead ’cos he has failed in his responsibilities’