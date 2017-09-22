Calabar residents cry for help over erosion

FOLLOWING the gully erosion which consumed about ten houses in three communities in Calabar Municipal Council Area of Cross River State, residents of the communities have called on faith based organisations and government to expediently come to their aid

The disaster which occurred last week have rendered over 20 people. homeless while several houses are at the verge of collapse.

Nyaghasang, the community that recently lost about eight people in the Calabar electrocution tragedy lost more houses to the gully erosion. Other villages affected are Etim Usang, Nsaha Effiom and Nyomidibi.

The major road that connects these communities to other parts of the state capital, Nsasha Effiom Lane A, B and C have been affected thereby making it difficult for residents to access the main Calabar town.

The Secretary General of Nyaghsang Qua Clan Council, Iso Bassey Edim who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune, appealed to government at all levels as well as international organisations to intervene in the disaster.

Edim said that, “After losing eight people to the electricity mishap, we have lost property worth millions and about 10 houses and are about to lose more and lives to gully erosion if nothing is done.

“The Nyanghsang community is calling on the appropriate authorities to come to their aide. Houses have been swallowed by the ravine already and more are about to fall. We appeal that World Bank, Federal Ministry of Environment and other agencies should come to our aide.”

He added that, “As we speak over 20 people have been rendered homeless. Thank God we have not recorded any loss of life so far.

“All the gullies are in Nyaghsang Qua Clan Community, but Nsaha EFFIOM lanes A, B and C that connect Etim Usang, Nsaha Effiom and Nyomidibi Nyaghsang to other parts of the state capital are affected. Roads no more exist in the communities because of the gully erosion”.

You May Also Like:

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/erosion-threatens-100-houses-criver/

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/anguish-benue-flood-victims/

We have Nowhere to go: Pain, anguish of Benue flood victims