Stanbic IBTC Pension updates employers on Pension Reform Act

In line with its objective of ensuring seamless pension administration and delivering excellent customer service to its clients, Stanbic IBTCPension Managers Ltd on Thursday organised an interactive forum for employers of labour in the Southwest.

The event which held at the Civic Centre in Ibadan was specifically targeted at payroll and pension officials of these employers who have Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers as their administrator.

The aim according to the company’s Southwest Regional Head, Mr Femi Fagbohun, was to explore various concerns associated with pension remittances and administration, review various guidelines issued by the regulator, the National PensionCommission, to showcase the successes of the Pension Reform Act 2014 in improving service efficiency to pensioners, and to obtain feedback from clients.

To this end, participants were treated to presentations addressing the above issues; thereafter questions and answers followed.

Executive Director, Investment with Stanbic IBTCPension, Mr Oladele Sotubo, speaking with Nigerian Tribune at the event, said that “The objective of the forum is to increase the knowledge base of our partners, that is the employers, because the contributory pension-scheme is one that requires participation and contribution from various stakeholders.

“We are pensionfund administrators, but we need the employers to do their own bit to see to the success of the scheme.”

He informed that the forum which began since 2014, had been held in different regions of the country.

Mr Sotubo added that although forums to educate employees, retirees and those about to retire on the contributory scheme were being organised, Stanbic IBTCPension had set up various channels including a 24/7 multi-lingual call centre to handle customer issues.