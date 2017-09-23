She nags, rains curses on me and even my shadow —Husband

“I’M tired of a wife who starts the day raining curses on me and ends it with a fight.

“I need a clean cut from her. I, therefore, plead that the court dissolves our marriage.”

Olufemi Olukoya has approached Ile Tuntun Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, seeking that his nine-year-old union with his wife, Bilikisu Olukoya, be dissolved.

He also pleaded that the court restrains her from coming to his home or workplace to harass or fight him.

“Our marriage has been ridden with crises since we got married. And things have become worse because our parents had never been in support of our marriage.

“My wife is troublesome in nature and nags a lot.

“She complains about everything and anything and makes the home uncomfortable for me.

“When other men’s wives start the day praising and blessing them, what my wife does is to curse me.

“She rains curses on even my shadow.

“Her curses are now having adverse effect on me because my life is stagnant and encumbered with challenges.

“She’s an ill wind that blows no one any good. I want her out of my life, “Olufemi told the court.

“My lord, an irresponsible man will always look for excuses to cover up his inadequacies, “Bilikisu stated.

“My husband is in the habit of leaving home for two weeks or more. When leaving, he would leave no feeding allowance for me and the children. He automatically passed the bulk of his responsibilities to me.

“When he returns and I ask him for money, he gets angry and descends on me with heavy blows.

“He once beat me and I was in coma for days. He also broke my hand of recent and I was incapacitated for weeks.

“He feels threatened seeing that I’m financially buoyant than he is.

“Rather than settle on a trade and put all efforts in making a success of it, he went about peddling lies that I’m using his destiny to enhance myself financially.

“I agree to divorce and also ask for the custody of our children so that I can take good care of them, “Bilikisu concluded.

The court president, Chief Olasunkanmi Agbaje, after he had heard both parties, adjourned the case till September 27 for report of settlement of crisis between the couple or judgment.