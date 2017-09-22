Eastern Consultative Assembly honours IPOB leader, Kanu, in October

THE Eastern Consultative Assembly (ECA) has said it would honour the Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu in October, this year at the presentation of a book entitled “How Nnamdi Kanu Restructured Nigeria”

Deputy Leader of ECA, Mrs Maria Okwor, who did not state the exact date in October and where the event will hold, said, “The book produced by the ECA, documents the travails, the journey and frustrations in the spirited attempt by good men and women to save Nigeria from collapse, through a holistic restructuring of the polity back to true federalism and regional autonomy.”

According to the Leader of Igbo Women Assembly, “The book reveals how Nigeria is crippled by an over-powerful center, prebendalism, unitary structure, ethnic divisions, corruption and ill-fitting military constitution.

Mrs Okwor noted, “The book also recalls the struggles by Late Anthony Enahoro, Late Abraham Adesanya, Late Rotimi Williams, Late Tunji Braithwaite etc. to reconstruct and redesign Nigeria through a wholesome restructuring of the polity that will throw up a new people’s constitution that would be affirmed at a referendum.

“The book exposes the reasons why enemies of progress have consistently killed reports of past National Conferences, just so they could continue to hold Nigerians hostage and deny the people opportunity to take back their country from the vicious cabal that believes they are born to rule and dominate others forever.

“Kanu is being honoured for achieving under two years the restructuring of Nigeria, something that seemed impossible just two years ago.

“As every group and government has set up their own committee on restructuring, going round organizing public hearings/sittings, the unborn generations of Nigeria will forever remain grateful to Nnamdi Kanu for moving the restructuring agenda from the realm of speculation into reality, something he achieved at great sacrifice.

Meanwhile, the Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM) Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko has given insight into the August, 30, 2017 meeting between IPOB Leader, Kanu, and the South-East Governors, describing it as historic.

Ugochukwu-Uko in a statement in Enugu on Friday, revealed that Professor Ben Nwabueze made Kanu to adjust his position in a landmark development, stressing that Biafra Radio Director has deep respect for Professor Nwabueze, whom he trusts absolutely.

“Kanu accepted in principle, Professor Nwabueze’s proposal that the IPOB accepts the restructuring of Nigeria and step down the agitation for secession. But the restructuring should be, a return to the 1963 constitution format.

“Kanu in reverence to Professor Nwabueze, agreed in principle to the Nwabueze proposal, but insisted on discussing with and carrying along the entire leadership of the IPOB, both at home and in the Diaspora.

“The meeting also agreed to meet again within days in order to fine tune and conclude the agreements. It was also agreed that IPOB will not disrupt any elections. But most importantly, Kanu accepted Prof Nwabueze’s suggestions that IPOB demands are not absolute. Meaning that the group will have to shift ground in subsequent meetings.

“Kanu was cautious not to take solo decisions without carrying his group along and therefore promised to bring the group’s leaders to the next meeting. It is therefore, my considered opinion, that those behind the military invasion and attacks, are averse to peaceful resolution of the loss of confidence in Nigeria by millions of Eastern Youths and have chosen to sustain the status quo through force of arms”, the Deputy Secretary to Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) concluded.