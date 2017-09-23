My wife flouts my orders, once beaten my mother, Man tells court

A 45-year-old driver, Muritala Alamu, has pleaded with Mokola Grade ‘C’ customary Court sitting at Inalende, Ibadan, Oyo State, to dissolve his marriage to his wife, Alamu Omoyemisi due to her alleged bad behaviour towards him and his mother.

Muritala stated that his wife is stubborn and disobedient.

The union which was established four years ago is blessed with two children aged 2 years and 1 year two months respectively.

“My wife never listens to my instructions. Each time I give her an instruction, she flouts it.

“We have a co-tenant who is her friend and from whom she prefers to take instructions.

“One day, I was in the house when I heard my wife exchanging words with my mother and later beat her. Since then, I made up my mind not to have anything to do with her again.

‘My mother was hospitalized, but my wife didn’t deem it fit to check on her at the hospital.

“My wife also told me after a quarrel, that I am not the father of our children.”

The court asked whether Muritala reported to any of his wife’s relation. He answered’ no’ and explained that he told one of her sisters and her response showed that the family was in support of her misbehaviour.

Responding to the allegations leveled against her, the defendant, Omoyemisi Alamu agreed to divorce.

“I want a divorce because the issue of religion has been the bone of contention between us. I called his attention to this before our relationship got so deep but he refused to listen to me.

“He has embarrassed me on many occasions and has once arrested me with the police.

“I need rest of mind and desire to live long to take good care of my children,” Omoyemisi told the court.

The court, having observed that there was no more love between the duo, ruled thus:

“The marriage between both parties is hereby dissolved forthwith. The plaintiff is to be responsible for the welfare and education of the two children.

The court president, Mr Olafenwa Ramoni Ola-city stated that the children should be in custody of the defendant while the plaintiff pays the sum of N5,000 monthly as food allowance for the children.