Hijab: When religion meets fashion

Hijab is a type of veil which is traditionally and religiously worn by some Muslim women in the presence of males who are not their husbands. It usually covers the head and chest of women.

In Islam, Hijab is used to promote decency and modesty. There are other types of veils that Muslim women use to cover their body; they include: niqab, burka and khimer.

Niqab is a head cover or scarf that covers a little bit of the face but leaves the eyes exposed, the covering usually flows down to the mid back and also covers the mid chest and it is usually worn in Arab countries.

Burka, on the other hand, covers the full face and body but it has a mesh panel that allows the wearer to see not so clearly but faintly, it is usually worn mainly by clerics’ wives or interested women.

The third type of veil known as Khimer is a long veil that covers only the head and falls down above the waist level; it does not cover the face at all, just like the hijab.

Among the veils mentioned, hijab is the most stylish, because you can add any ornament of your choice.

