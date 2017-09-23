My ex-husband refused to pay our kids’ fees, dealt me with blows, sent touts after me —Woman

A retiree, Tunde Onifade and his former wife, Tosin Onifade, had appeared before Oja Oja/Mapo Grade C Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Both had their union dissolved on August 21 after Tunde, accused his ex-wife of keeping late nights, slapping him and abandoning her responsibility of cooking for the family.

He, in addition, denied paternity of their third child.

Tosin denied all the allegations leveled against her by the plaintiff and added that he was making all the excuses because he wanted to take a new wife.

After much efforts made by the court to have the duo have an out-of-court settlement had failed, the court ruled that both be separated.

It further ordered the plaintiff to pay N6,000 as monthly feeding allowance for their first two children and be responsible for their education and health care. All interactions were demanded to be made through the court.

Both were also directed to stare clear of each other and ensure that peace reigns.

Tosin later brought a complaint before the court, indicting his ex-husband of failing to abide with the judgment given by the court.

She stated before the court thus: “My lord, a new section has begun and my ex-husband has refused to pay our children’s school fees.

“He told the proprietor of their school that I was granted custody of our children and so the responsibility of training them in school is now mine.

“He met with the executives of the social club I belong to, painted me black and requested that they excommunicate me from the club.

“He further came to my church to fight me. He dealt me with heavy blows and shouted unprintable words at me. He also hired some touts to beat me.

“Again, he accused my boss of dating me and came to my office to harass him and threatened to arrest him with the police.”

Tunde refutted all his ex-wife had said, stating that she was the one who often called him at odd hours to threaten and curse him.

“She now has a lover who is a military man and who harasses me on the phone and in public places all the time.

“My lord, all I want is my children. When she was in my house, I was the one cooking and responsible for the welfare of our children.

“She would leave home early in the morning and return late in the night. Many times, she would scale the fence after I had locked the gate and come in to fight me.

“She normally came home drunk and would vomit and defecate all over the house. I was always left to do the cleaning up, “he stated.

“My lord, I can’t afford the skyrocketed school fees she brought. I’m also not sure she would pay the fees if I eventually give her because she was fond of spending the children’s fees on frivolities.

“According to her, the children are now paying N24, 000 as bus fare instead of the previous N9, 000. I still have textbooks and school uniforms to pay for. It’s true I want the best for them, but I can’t steal to train them.

“She’s also in the habit of taking our children to church which I find displeasing. I’m the Baba Adini of my mosque and therefore see it as an insult to find my children in church, “he stated.

After he had listened to the duo, the court president, Chief Ademola Odunade, asked Tunde if he wanted to change the children’s school to an affordable one, but he was not forthcoming.

Tosin offered to pay the balance of the total sum if her ex-husband was ready to pay the normal N9,000 he had been paying in the past and this, he agreed to.

Odunade ordered Tosin to stop taking the children to church and look for a mosque nearby where they can worship.