He infected me with syphilis, made me lose 2 pregnancies

A housewife has pleaded with an Alagbado Customary Court in Lagos State, to end her seven-year-old marriage to her husband over allegations of infidelity.

According to the petitioner, Mrs. Roseline Okewale, her husband, Tunji had infected her several times with STDS.

“Early last year, I found out that I had a severe case of syphilis. I confronted him and he denied it and claimed that I was the one that rather infected him.

“He labelled me a prostitute and stopped giving me feeding allowance. I have endured a lot in this marriage and have lost two pregnancies because of sexually transmitted diseases.

“His parents are late and the person who stands as the head of his family told me to be patient when I reported my husband to him.

“Our marriage has not produced any child and I, therefore, want to leave him,” she said.

The respondent was however was not present in court.

The case was adjourned till October 17.