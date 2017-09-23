Ibadan traditional reforms: Prestige communal development

For sometime now, my rusty roof city, the capital of the Pace Setter State and unarguably the political capital of the South West, Ibadan, has been in the eyes of the public and in the media space over the recent developments in the traditional institutions of the state; the state government elevated and crowned the high chiefs as obas, while some baales also benefitted from the government’s reform.

The reform, according to the government, is as a result of the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration which historically was also reviewed by some administrations in the past. But since the coronation of the new obas in Ibadan, different commentaries from different commentators including those who are genuine, those that want understanding of the new reforms but most especially from those who see it as an avenue to attack the man at the helms of affairs in the state. Some commentators considered it as an avenue for vendetta, which has affected the import of various discussions on different platforms.

No doubt, one thing that is peculiar to Nigeria and among her people is cynical behaviour towards government policies and actions. Even the cynicism traits affect interpersonal relationship among individuals and groups. There are no government policies and actions that have not been viewed cynically by over 60 per cent of the population. It is pathetic to note that this cynicism is mostly common among the Nigerian elites, the educated, the widely travelled who are looked up, to guide and shape the thinking of their followers but at times negate those responsibilities. This is why I will challenge our leaders to be more sincere for credibility sake.

One of the things that lead to the furore on the Olubadan review is lack of trust or, let me succinctly put it, insincerity about government policies. Those for and against the reforms have marshaled their points very well including those with sinister motives. One would have said it serves Governor Abiola Ajimobi right but for the sacristy/sacred of facts, for the sake of posterity, hence, this article. Other salient points which propelled me to write this are the interview I listened to online and the recent outing of the new obas at the Yoruba summit held recently, among others.

The media aide to our father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, was interviewed and he admitted that previous administrations have reviewed the Olubadan Declaration in the past, but did not implement it. This gave credence to the historical traction being claimed by the government. With what the media aide said, one thing has only changed between the then reviews and the present which is the political will of the man at the helms of affairs. The political will to implement the recommendations of the open judicial panel is only the game-changer and it was clearly stated that stakeholders in Ibadan including the Olubadan in-Council, the mogajis, baales and Ibadan elders, among others were part of the sittings of the panel. If we have had the opportunity to see the reports of the reviews, maybe some of these outcries wouldn’t have been necessary.

Also, during another interview, the law which empowers the governor to act was also cited. Maybe we need individuals who will give us another version of the law but Section 10 of the Chiefs Law gives a discretionary power to the governor of the state, if satisfied that a declaration is faulty or objectionable, to amend or replace such declaration. That power is exercisable only by the governor without necessarily being in consultation with anybody….

I am of the view that this issue should be perceptively considered and an end should be put to the exchange of statements, while we all await the court to decide since the matter is before it. However, I wish to draw an inference from the repeated statement credited to the governor and the government that nothing has changed in the ascendancy structure to the Olubadan’s stool. The governor had said in his published speech that:

“I wish to state categorically that we are not changing history, we are not changing tradition, we are not changing the culture of Ibadanland. Rather, we are elevating and consolidating our traditional institution… the exalted position of the Olubadan of Ibadan as the Imperial Majesty in Ibadanland, the Olubadan-in-Council and the chieftaincy institution without altering or tinkering with the traditional succession and ascendancy system of the Olubadan chieftaincy structure. If not the cynicism that follows government’s actions, the statement deepened the trust of the present reforms”.

From the development perspective and as stated earlier, the prestige accorded our recently elevated obas was clearly showcased at the recent Yoruba Summit. Before now, only the Olubadan or his representative would have been spotted on the screen, while the former high chiefs might have been placed in the crowd. Oyo State, being the political capital and Ibadan being a vital city in the annals of the history of Yoruba, seeing the new obas on camera adorning their crowns and staffs of office among other obas indicate that Ibadan is due for communal development. Already, my contemporaries from Iddo are already meeting and exchanging views on our platforms on how to develop our town, Iddo. We now have a royal father, whether royal highness or majesty. We are glad with the turn of events and I believe other people from different towns also share the same developmental believe.

The issue of unnecessary arrogation of powers from the new obas as well as disregard for the authority of Olubadan will not emanate as every Ibadan indigene will rise to the occasion to protect and guide the throne of the one and only Olubadan of Ibadanland with jealousy.

Presently, the new obas have always been the chairmen of their traditional councils as assigned by the Olubadan of Ibadanland which serve as their domains and they report to the Olubadan. Any attempt to disregard the Olubadan will also be repaid, if not now, soon. The cynicism which trails every action and policy of the government is also in play again. Just about a year ago, I expressed the same cynicism about the government reform in the education sector of the state and also went a step ahead to share the video of the students abusing the government.

One pertinent question I asked my self after the official launch of the School Governing Boards (SGBs) whose activities are now shaping education in the state is should we holistically/globally look at issue or should will still consider issue from our local mundane perspective? Culture and tradition is not static and I will end this piece with the words of the famous author, Henry James, who said “A tradition is kept alive only by something being added to it”. Let us modernise,nationalise and globalise our views on issues and allow Ibadan indigenes to reconcile our differences, instead of undue escalation.

Mr Ajadi sent this piece from Myrtle Close, UK through segunadejumo@yahoo.com

