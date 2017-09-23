My son’s bow legs

My 12-month-old baby who started walking a few weeks ago has bow legs. Although my friends said that the legs will soon straighten up, I am really worried in case the bow legs persist. Please tell me what to do.

Oluwakemi (by SMS)

Your friends are right. Infants usually have bow legs which usually straighten up as they grow older. However, if the severity of the bow legs is too much or the bow legs do not improve before 18 months of age, there will be need to see a Paediatrician (a Doctor who is an expert in children’s diseases) for expert advice. Paediatricians can be found at any Specialist or Teaching Hospital nearest to you.