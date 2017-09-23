Benin kingdom unveils crown prince

THE crown prince of Benin Kingdom has been unveiled. He is Prince Ezelekhae Ewuare.

He was unveiled at a ceremony at the palace of the Oba of Benin, where the immediate past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was honoured by the Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II.

It is the first time Prince Ewuare would be introduced at an occasion. Many stood up to catch a glimpse of the future king of Benin kingdom.

he Benin Monarch, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on Friday hosted the former governor of Edo, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to a grand reception in Benin City, for his outstanding achievements while in office.

Welcoming his guest to the colourful occasion that was graced by serving governors, captains of industry, and other dignitaries, Oba Ewuare II described the tenure of former governor Oshiomhole as eventful and an era that opened the way to social-economic development of the state.

According to the revered monarch, “a lot of encomiums have already been showered on the former governor but we felt we needed to host him at the Palace Ground for promoting the Edo Culture and doing what past governors thought were impossible. He was committed to duty, achieved what past administrations could not achieve and showed great respect to the Benin Monarchy.”

The Oba prayed for comrade Oshiomhole and presented a special gift, a bronze bust of the former governor to him.

In his remarks, the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, expressed his appreciation to the Oba for honouring his predecessor and described the event as unique and historical.

Obaseki said that the Royal Father’s acknowledgement of the achievements of Comrade Oshiomhole, shows there is reward for people who truly serve the people. He added that the event would spur him as governor to do as much or even more than his predecessor.

