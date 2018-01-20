4 foreigners kidnapped in Kaduna regain freedom, 2 kidnappers arrested

T

THE Kaduna state Police command has confirmed the released of four foreign national kidnapped along Jere-Kagarko in Kaduna state.

This was even as it said two of the Kidnappers have been arrested and currently helping the police in its investigation.

In a statement issued by the police spokesman, ASP Muktar Husseini Aliyu in Kaduna on Saturday said the foreigners were fairly in good condition.

The statement listed the name of the foreigners as Nate Vangeest (Canada), John Kirlin, (USA) Rachel Kelly (Canada) and Dean Slocum (USA).

The statement read in part: Combine teams of Intelligence Response Team (IRT)Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Kaduna Police Command all deployed by IGP Ibrahim k Idris have Rescued the 3 White Men and one white Woman.

‘ The 2 American and 2 Canadian Citizens in Fairly good health Condition around 730am today Saturday 20/1/18 and Handed them over to the American Embassy in Abuja for Medical attention and other immediate needs.

‘Also, 2 Of the Kidnappers Arrested and serious efforts to arrest remaining Gang members in progress.