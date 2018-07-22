Hajj 2018: Be good ambassadors of Nigeria, Buhari tells pilgrims

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised intending pilgrims for this year’s pilgrimage to conduct themselves with decorum throughout their stay in the Holy land.

He gave the admonition at the weekend while addressing the first batch of Nigerian pilgrims from Kogi State, expected to be flown direct to Prince Muhammad Bin Sultan International Airport, Madinah.

Represented by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Muhammad Musa Bello, President Buhari further enjoined the over 400 pilgrims from Kogi State to pray for Nigeria to overcome her security and other socio-economic and political challenges.

In his remark, the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON), Abdullah Mukhtar Muhammad, thanked the president for his consistent and prompt support and understanding whenever the Commission sought for his assistance to diligently deliver satisfactory services to pilgrims and to ensure a hitch free Hajj exercise.

He commended the Kogi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for keeping to arrangement, which ensured a smooth sail inaugural ceremony at the Abuja Airport.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Nigeria, Adnan Mahmud Bostaj assured Nigerian pilgrims that the Kingdom has made all necessary arrangements to receive them and to ensure their comfort and well being before, during and after the Hajj rites.

He however, appealed to them to strictly adhere to Saudi rules and regulations, which he noted were not punitive, but meant to serve them better.